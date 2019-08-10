LSP: Driver killed after flat tire causes vehicle to run off road

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that has left a Lacombe man dead.
State Police say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Friday on US 190 in Lacombe.
According to investigators, 55-year-old Mark D. Quillin of Lacombe was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra westbound on US 190 near Transmitter Road. It is believed that the vehicle’s front right tire had deflated and was riding on its rim. The vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway onto the gravel shoulder and into a ditch before overturning.
Quillin suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Blood samples were taken from Quillin as a part of the investigation and will be submitted for analysis.
