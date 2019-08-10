Man dies while trying to cut down tree in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has died after a tree he was trying to cut down fell on him Saturday morning, according to EMS spokesperson Nick McDonner.
Emergency personnel responded to the incident reported in the 8800 block of Government Pleasant Drive. Paramedics received the report just before 10 a.m.
According to The Advocate attributing EMS spokesman Mike Chustz, crews made attempts to resuscitate the man, but were unsuccessful.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. No other details were available.
