Nicondra: Heat remains the headline through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High temperatures hit the mid-90s with feels like well into the triple digits prompting heat advisories across much of the area. High pressure centered to our west will keep the hot temperatures in play, but as we are just on the edge of the high we have a better shot at getting cooling storms as we finish out the weekend especially farther east.
Sunday expect similar conditions, but the opportunity for rain has the weather service holding off on another advisory. Regardless there will be many areas in the middle 90s and feeling like 100 or more. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities.
On another note the Mississippi River is finally below flood stage at all the southern gages.
No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic over the next 5 days.
