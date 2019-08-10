Zack: High Heat For The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A true August heat wave is what we can expect this weekend as high temperatures soar underneath a ridge of high pressure.
Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are expected to climb into the middle 90s with heat indices getting above 108. The criteria for a Heat Advisory is for heat index values between 108 and 112 which we will likely hit this afternoon. Thus, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the area.
There does remain the chance for some cooling showers and storms this afternoon. The coverage will be less than normal, a 20-30% chance for spotty storms can be expected. Even as we move into next week, high pressure will dominate keeping highs in the middle 90s and rain chances in that spotty range. It’s not until midweek that a break in the ridge develops leading to more abundant afternoon storms and heat levels coming back to our typical August norm.
In the tropics we remain void of any tropical concerns over the next few days.
