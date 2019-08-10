Zack: High Heat For The Weekend

There does remain the chance for some cooling showers and storms this afternoon. The coverage will be less than normal, a 20-30% chance for spotty storms can be expected. Even as we move into next week, high pressure will dominate keeping highs in the middle 90s and rain chances in that spotty range. It’s not until midweek that a break in the ridge develops leading to more abundant afternoon storms and heat levels coming back to our typical August norm.