Algiers business robbed at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an Algiers business Saturday evening.
Police say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of General DeGaulle Drive.
According to police, the suspect walked into the store and walked around for a few minutes. The suspect went to the counter to pay for some items and when the cashier looked away, the suspect pulled out a gun. The suspect then instructed the cashier to empty out both registers.
The cashier complied and the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
