Nicondra: More heat and few storms again to kick off the work week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The strong high pressure just to our west holds on through the start of the week. We are right on the edge so several disturbances will continue to circulate around and kick up isolated heavy showers and storms. In between intense heat continues with temperatures in the middle 90s and heat indices that continue to soar into the triple digits. A heat advisory will remain in effect through Monday evening reminding us to take extra heed of the heat to prevent heat related illnesses. This pattern will start to break by Wednesday with the high shifting west and more widespread rain likely. Temperatures will drop to the lower 90s around the long term average.