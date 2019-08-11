Orgeron: Freshman kicker Cade York shows lot of same promise seen in Cole Tracy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Week three of fall camp starts Monday for LSU football, which means there are just 20 days until kickoff in Death Valley.
While the focus has mostly been on the new offense, as well as the stars on defense, special teams is also starting to stand out.
Last year, we were pleasantly surprised by kicker Cole Tracy, who quickly became a fan favorite after clenching a few wins under pressure. But the Tigers have a new place kicker now. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, head coach Ed Orgeron said true freshman Cade York has a lot of the same promise seen in Tracy.
“Obviously, he’s taller; he has a bigger range,” said Orgeron. “He’s kicked a 59-yarder in a game, in the all-star game. He kicked a 51-yarder today, had some length to it. I think he has a stronger leg, obviously. Cole had that magic about him; he had that magic about him and I think Cade will have that, too. I think Cade is a more polished kicker at a younger age than Cole was, but obviously, he has to prove it in front of the crowd.”
The 6-foot-2, 189-pound native of McKinney, Texas, was 8-of-10 on field goals in Saturday’s “Preseason Game 1.”
