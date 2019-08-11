Saints rookie WR Emmanuel Butler is finally back to a 100 percent

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Emmanuel Butler was the unknown receiver who burst on to the scene with catch...after catch...after catch.
But then an injury cooled off Butler’s red-hot start. It was unfortunate timing, but the rookie took it in-stride.
"I tried to lean on God. That’s what I do, born and raised in religion, so I tried to just tried to stay strong in my faith. I believe everything happens for a reason. Understanding that I’m right where God wants me to be.
And sunday he returned to the field completely healthy.
“I’m back to 100 percent. It feels great; God is amazing to be out here and play the game that I love and compete everyday. It’s truly a blessing,” said Butler.
Now that he’s back, the plan is to pick up where he left off, and let his play speak for itself.
“That’s for the coaches to decide. We’re going to watch some film and see, because the eye in the sky doesn’t lie. I hope that’s the way it looks,” said Butler.
Butler certainly didn’t appear to show any sign of rust Sunday. He had three big catches, all three went for first downs.
