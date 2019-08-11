SJPSO searching for possible kidnapping suspect and victim

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help locating a possible kidnapping suspect and victim.
Deputies are searching for 29-year-old Devin Bolden and 21-year-old Tyjanae Jospeh.
SJPSO says they received a call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday stating that a male who was identified as Bolden kicked in the door of a home in Garyville and forced his way inside. Bolden then allegedly assaulted Joseph before fleeing the home with her.
Detectives believe that Joseph is being held by Bolden against her will.
Joseph was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.
It is unknown what type of vehicle Bolden fled the scene in.
According to SJPSO, Bolden has active warrants in the parish.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Bolden and Joseph, they are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Carolina Pineda at (504) 494-3840.
