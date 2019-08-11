Zack: High Sunday Heat, A Few Storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The heat remains on as we round out the weekend with a Heat Advisory in effect again for Sunday.
Expect temperatures to quickly rise into the middle 90s with heat indices topping out in the 107-110 range on your Sunday afternoon. These heat levels can be dangerous so make sure you take those heat precautions.
The good news for today is I think we do see a slightly higher coverage of afternoon storms. This will at the very least produce clouds around the area which should keep our temperatures in check by the early afternoon hours. The chance of rain today is 40%, watch for those downpours.
Not much change for the new work week as high pressure remains parked just off to our west. This will keep our daily rain coverage low and heat levels high. Middle 90s will ride us through Tuesday before we finally see higher rain chances arrive by midweek. Once we bring the better rain chances back into the forecast, our afternoon highs will moderate back to the normal low 90s.
All is quiet in the tropics.
