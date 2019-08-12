Anders Osborne’s guitars stolen in California

Anders Osborne is asking for the public's help finding several guitars that were stolen from his van. (Source: Facebook | Anders Osborne)
By Chris Finch | August 12, 2019 at 1:28 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 1:33 PM

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (WVUE) - Anders Osborne needs your help. Someone stole his guitars in California.

Osborne, a guitarist and singer who regularly appears at Jazz Fest, posted to his Facebook page that the guitars were taken from his van at the Best Western hotel in Corte Madera in Marin County, Ca. on Sunday night.

The musician is looking for:

  • 1968 Fender Stratocaster — “Blackie”
  • 1974 Wine Red Gibson Les Paul Custom “Wino” with a whammy bar
  • 2017 Delaney Gibson Les Paul Custom with mahogany and cypress wood and copper fittings from his New Olreans home — “Dumaine”

He’s also missing a flight case with all of his pedals.

Please share this post and if you’re in the guitar world, please keep a look out. Any info please email AndersOsborne@7smgmt.com

