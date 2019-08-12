Audit conducted of New Orleans non-profit at the center of a Lee Zurik investigation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An independent audit of a New Orleans non-profit at the center of a Lee Zurik investigation was released Monday,
The 2018 legislative audit of the New Orleans Multicultural Tourism network finds no problems.
The group’s former president, Toni Rice, was accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the non-profit between 2014 and 2016.
She ultimately pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $80,000 in restitution and penalties.
At the time of her arrest, the non-profit said it had reformed its accounting and oversight policies.
