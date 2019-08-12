BBB: Notifications claiming to be from American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and other airlines could be scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers who may be traveling to take a closer look at emails from folks claiming to be airline representatives.
BBB representatives say they’ve seen scammers using the name of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airline, but just about any airline can be mimicked with these types of schemes.
TYPES OF EMAILS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
- Unsolicited email that appears to be from an airline
- Emails asking you to take a survey about your recent flight
- Emails alerting you to a flight change
- Emails asking you to download your recent ticket purchase
- Websites that look like an airline’s reservation center
The BBB says these emails often look like the real thing. Scammers go the extra mile by replicating company logos, and adding small touches in the text “If you are experiencing difficulty viewing this message, click here.” Of course, this is really just another scam link the BBB says.
Scammers hide malware in these email links or attachments. When you click, they can gain access to your computer and steal your sensitive personal information.
TIPS TO AVOID FALLING FOR THESE TYPES OF PHISHING SCAMS:
- Never click on links or download attachments from unknown emails. Out-of-the-blue emails are often attempts to install malware on your computer and/or steal your personal information.
- Don’t take unsolicited emails at face value. Scammers often send out mass emails that contain little or no personal information. If the email doesn’t mention you by name or include any personal information, be wary.
- Hover on links to see their destination. Before clicking, place your mouse over links to discover their true destination.
- Go to the source. Whenever possible, use the customer service information that was provided to you when you made your purchase, rather than searching online.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.