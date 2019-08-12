Credit card skimmer discovered at St. Tammany gas station

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -A credit card skimming device was discovered at a gas station in St. Tammany Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
The device was discovered and removed.
The LDAF, U.S. Secret Service, Jefferson and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Offices participated in a sweep of 4,830 retail motor fuel dispensers at 535 gas stations in East Baton Rouge, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes August 6-9, 2019 to search for skimming devices.
The skimmer was found in an outlying area of St. Tammany Parish.
Some tips to protect your personal information:
● Whenever possible, do not use the debit card function at the gas pump. Use it as a credit card in order to protect your pin number.
● Monitor your debit/credit card activity online and contact your bank to report unrecognized charges.
● Whenever using a credit card, try to use a pump that is easily seen by gas station employees. Pumps that are less visible are commonly targeted because crooks can easily install a skimmer in a short period of time.
● Check the pump card reader for signs of forced entry like bent panels or broken security tape.
In the past two years, LDAF inspectors have confiscated 48 skimming devices throughout the state. In addition to making sure all measuring devices are calibrated properly, 47 LDAF Weights and Measures inspectors are working in all 64 parishes each day to protect consumers from fraudulent practices secured from skimming devices inside gas pumps at 3,500 gas stations across the state.
State officials have not yet said which gas stations the suspected skimmer was located.
