FOX 8 Defenders: City takes action against 18-wheelers parking on N.O. East street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Last week, New Orleans East neighbors contacted the FOX 8 Defenders for help dealing with 18-wheelers parked in their neighborhood. Now, the mayor and a City Council member said they’re taking action.
Gail Armant lives near Morrison Road and said the problem has been going on far too long.
“We have been fighting this issue for many years,” Armant said.
After years of dealing with the trucks parking in his neighborhood, Warren Marigny said he reached his breaking point when he saw an oil tanker parked on the side of the road.
“What prompted me to contact you is the oil tanker right there, when I passed the oil tanker with the big flammable caution sign on it, that scared me. I said now what would happen you know, if something blew up, the tanker blew up, right across the street from these homes, what would happen then,” Marigny said last week.
FOX 8 went back out to the neighborhood Monday (Aug. 12), and found an 18-wheeler parked right in front of a “no stopping anytime” sign.
“The truckers change their tires here, they leave the tires along the roadside, the debris is terrible," Armant said. “This is not good for our neighborhood. It lowers our property value, and it’s not good for New Orleans in general.”
Last week, the city issued a statement saying its head of towing visited the site multiple times and did not observe any parking violations. But, Mayor Latoya Cantrell had a different message on Monday.
“It really is about enforcement across the board, and we will be working with the community, as well as the freight companies, so they can make sure they’re parking those vehicles in a marshaling yard that is conducive to the environment necessary,” Cantrell said.
City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen represents the district where the 18-wheelers are parked and said her office is committed to finding a solution for neighbors.
“How do we correct this problem? Because, the neighborhood in that area has been dealing with this for years and we can’t just keep going back and forth," Nguyen said. "The city has signs up for no parking off of Morrison, and if that’s the case, why aren’t we adhering to our own sign?”
As for Armant, she just wants the trucks out of her neighborhood.
“I want to see the city enforce the laws that are on the book," she said. “That’s all we’re asking from them, give us the same rights and privileges that every other citizen has in New Orleans.”
Nguyen said she was planning to visit Morrison Road Monday to check on the trucks. She also said residents in the area have valid concerns, which is why she plans to reach out to the city’s Parking Administrator, the DODT and state leaders, to get to the root of the problem.
