Heat advisories continue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Little change for Tuesday with temperatures well into the 90s. The heat index readings will peak between 108 and 112 during the afternoon hours. Only a few spotty storms are expected.
A major change is expected on Wednesday. A cold front will sag close to Southeast Louisiana by the afternoon hours. It will likely be quite hot ahead of the storms. By late afternoon storms should be widespread across the area. There is even a small chance that a few storms could be severe.
Drier air works into the area for late week. Rain chances will drop off but it will remain quite hot but the humidity may be a tiny bit lower.
The tropics are quiet and no development is expected this week.
