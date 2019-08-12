’Let our voices be heard’: Youth march from church to square against immigration raids

Children of mainly Latino immigrant parents hold signs in support of them and those individuals picked up during an immigration raid at a food processing plant, during a protest march to the Madison County Courthouse in Canton, Miss., following a Spanish Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. The raids Tuesday at poultry plants in Mississippi have spurred churches that have been key to providing spiritual and emotional comfort to workers to now step up to provide material aid to jailed or out-of-work church members. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)