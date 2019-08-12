LPSO: Thibodaux man accused of manslaughter in girlfriend’s death

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 35-year-old Thibodaux man is accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of his girlfriend -- Brianisha Ross, 27, -- who died after falling through a glass table early Saturday (Aug. 10), the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office said the next day.
Authorities were called to the 300 block of Carol Street shortly after 12:15 a.m. Saturday, where Ross was injured. She was brought to the hospital, LPSO said, but was later pronounced dead. LPSO said investigators got multiple tips that the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute between Ross and her boyfriend, Nicholas Queen.
LPSO said the couple -- who lived together for five years -- started arguing when Queen got home from work. The table broke during their fight, detectives said, and Ross fell into the broken glass when Queen struck her, according to LPSO.
Queen attempted to help Ross until paramedics arrived at the scene, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to LPSO, Queen had active warrants open against him for probation violation and contempt of court and he turned himself in to authorities. During questioning, Queen admitted to his involvement in Ross’s death, LPSO said.
However, detectives said they have no evidence showing Queen intended on killing Ross.
Queen was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on one charge of manslaughter as well as the charges already open against him. LPSO said he has 13 prior arrests in Lafourche Parish, primarily on contempt charges.
In his most recent arrest, Queen was charged with attempted second-degree murder after admitting to shooting a man during an argument over whose dog was “better" in January 2014, LPSO said.
