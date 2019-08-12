Nicondra: Heat advisory again for Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hot temperatures around once again to start the week. Temperatures had already jumped into the 90s in many locations by the Noon hour. High pressure remains in control over the next couple of days keeping temperatures hot and the chance for cooling storms limited. By Wednesday the large upper high will move more west bringing us more under the disturbances circulating around the system and allowing for more widespread rain. The best rain coverage should be Wednesday and Thursday with more typical coverage around 30% and temperatures with highs in the low 90s.