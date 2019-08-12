Pelicans open the season at NBA champion Raptors highlights the 2019-20 schedule

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Pelicans open the 2019-20 season on the road at Toronto. New Orleans will face the NBA champions on Tuesday, October 22nd.
The first time fans will get to see Zion at home, Friday, October 25th against the Mavericks.
The Pelicans will be featured on national television a franchise-record 30 times during the 2019-20 campaign. One of those 30 contest, Christmas night at the Nuggets.
See the schedule here: https://www.nba.com/pelicans/schedule
