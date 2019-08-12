Police: Woman wanted for using stolen credit card at Mandeville businesses

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who allegedly used a stolen credit at businesses in the Mandeveille area.
In a Facebook post, the Mandeville Police Department says the woman used a credit card that was reported stolen out of the locker room of a local athletic club.
The woman was observed driving a white SUV.
If anyone has any information that could assist in identifying the female subject and/or the vehicle, please contact Detective Foltmer with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 276-1330 or (985) 898-2338.
