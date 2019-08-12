Saints hold last practice in Metairie before trip to Los Angeles

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Monday morning’s session of training camp was a short practice for the Saints today as they get set to travel to Los Angeles for joint practices with the Chargers.
“I feel like our last two times we’ve been with them have been real productive," Payton told the media in Metairie on Monday. "Both teams are really wanting to get better. They understand that. It’s good climate change this time of the year when you have that opportunity. And then you’re working against a playoff team, one of the better teams in our league.”
The Saints will have Tuesday off before traveling to California on Wednesday. They will practice with the Chargers Thursday and Friday before a walk-thru Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s 3 PM kickoff.
