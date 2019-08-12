Intense Heat to Start the Week

The strong high pressure just to our west will hold on to the start of the week. We are right on the edge, so several disturbances will continue to circulate around the high and kick up isolated heavy showers and storms.
Outside of storms, intense heat will continue with highs in the mid 90s and feels-like temperatures soaring into the triple digits.
A heat advisory will begin at 10 a.m. and last through 8 p.m. serving as a reminder to take extra caution outdoors to prevent heat related illnesses.
This pattern will start to break by Wednesday with the high shifting west and more widespread rain likely. Highs will reach the low 90s which is closer to average this time of year.
