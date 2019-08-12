St. John Parish shooting leaves autistic man in critical condition

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - An autistic man is in critical condition after a shooting in St. John Parish.
The sheriff’s office said the violence happened on Monday (Aug. 12) around 1 a.m. in the 100 blk. of East. 21st St. in Reserve.
Deputies located a 57-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds to his body.
The man, who is autistic, told officers he was walking along the street when a vehicle drove up from behind him, and a male subject shot him. The vehicle then fled the area to Hwy. 44. The victim was able to make his way to a nearby residence to seek help.
Emergency medical services arrived on scene and transported the victim to a New Orleans hospital where he is in critical condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-359- 8774.
