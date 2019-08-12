TODAY: School zone speed cameras will be activated

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As kids head back to school, you better watch your speed on the roads.
School zone cameras activate this morning at 7 a.m.
The school zone cameras went offline May 24 during the Summer, but all school zone cameras in the city will activate as more students return to class.
In February, the city lowered the speed limit that triggers a ticket 26 miles per hour to 24 miles per hour catching some drivers off guard.
FOX 8 obtained a city hall traffic camera analysis dated December 11.
It showed lowering the threshold in school zones would double the number of violations issued and increase revenue by more than $7 million.
During an April city council meeting, Mayor Latoya Cantrell said the policy change resulted in 41,000 speeding tickets in two months.
The mayor says it’s about safety.
When the city lowered the threshold, city data showed citations went up 79 percent between January and February of this year.
