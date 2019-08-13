Gr8 Neighbors bring cheer and style to nursing home residents

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - There are examples of people doing good things in the community all over Southeast Louisiana, and once a week in Lafourche Parish, a very special case of giving happens like clockwork in the the lobby of the Thibodaux Healthcare Nursing Home.
The entrance to the facility turns into a beauty salon every Wednesday morning and activities director Sally Picou said the residents absolutely love it.
“I get here in the morning at 6:30, and they’re lined up already at the beauty shop, waiting for their hair to be done," Picou said.
Decades ago, a group of ladies got together and decided to deliver a little TLC to the residents of the home.
“Every Wednesday morning, our beauty shop volunteers show up and give residents a good hair wash, then styling, and they do it all for free,” Picou says. “Every Wednesday, they never miss a Wednesday.”
Pat Folse has been volunteering for 22 years.
“They really enjoy getting their hair done, because if we didn’t do it, they couldn’t get it done," Folse said.
Most of the ladies have no salon experience, but that doesn’t stop those like Gale Braud, who just love to make the residents happy.
“I used to do my own and my two daughters’ hair, but I’m not a beautician. I enjoy doing hair and they enjoy it,” Braud said.
What Braud and the others have is a soft spot for volunteering.
“Hey if it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for me! I do my best,” Folse said.
Sue Kleinpeter never misses her weekly appointment, and said she can’t thank the stylists enough.
“It feels so great! You can’t even describe how good it feels to have it washed. It just is wonderful,” Kleinpeter said.
The volunteers say the beauty of giving to others is the priceless gift they get in return. And while they don’t charge for their services, they would certainly welcome a little help as they could use more volunteers, especially someone who can cut hair.
Braud pointed to other needs.
“And we’re slowly replacing our hair dryers because half of them weren’t working anymore. We’re always in need of shampoo and conditioner, hairspray and mousse, things like that,” she said.
Within a few hours, the residents are spruced up, feeling better about themselves and ready to take on the day.
All thanks to this month’s FOX 8 Gr8 Neighbors, who are making a difference, one hairdo at a time.
The volunteers work from about 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. Occasionally, residents also get treated to manicures.
