Jordy Robertson, father of Saints super-fan, charged with fraud, drug trafficking

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The father of a Saints super-fan is now facing drug trafficking and wire fraud charges after investigators say he stole money intended to help pay for his son’s medical bills, according to a federal bill of information filed against Jordy Robertson last week.
Robertson’s son J.J. Robertson grabbed the attention of so many, after his family revealed he suffered from liver disease and needed a transplant. But, federal prosecutors say Robertson used donations from his nonprofit -- It Takes Lives To Save Lives Foundation -- and from a GoFundMe account for his own personal gain, instead of paying for his son’s medical bills.
Court documents revealed Medicaid was used to pay for all of his now-teenage son’s medical expenses.
Investigators claim Robertson used the money he raised to buy household goods, groceries and other personal items, as well as to gamble. More than $97,000 was deposited in Robertson’s personal account during the time he was running the nonprofit, investigators said earlier this year.
In addition, Robertson faces a conspiracy to distribute cocaine charge.
