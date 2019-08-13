LSU RB Lanard Fournette isn’t living in shadow of his brother and does things his own way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette was one of the biggest recruits in the history of Louisiana high school football. His younger brother, Lanard, a current Tiger, was not.
“It really doesn’t bother me that much, believe it or not,” said Fournette. “You have a lot of outsiders say, ‘You’re a shadow. How does it feel to live in a shadow?’ I never looked at it that way. I did my own thing.”
For years, Lanard has heard people tell him he was no more than the much lesser half of a package deal.
“That’s what everyone assumed [that] I’m here off the strength of my brother. I just laugh. That just gives me more motivation to grind harder,” Fournette added.
Last year, during the regular season finale at Texas A&M, Fournette showed the ability to make some big plays in an SEC game. He had a 46-yard run against the Aggies. He also caught two passes for 28 more yards.
“The only thing that surprised me about that was me playing. I knew what I could do. I could perform. I was just so excited. You saw bowing up, flexing my muscles a little bit,” Fournette explained.
But there was the one big play he missed out on. A wide open Fournette dropped a Joe Burrow pass in the third quarter.
“I know! I know! I got touchdown happy. I got happy before I even caught the ball,” said Fournette.
He understands he’ll part of a committee once again and not a feature back. He’s also very complimentary of the two new freshman backs on campus.
“John [Emery Jr.] brings a lot to the table. He’s real twitchy. He can run routes. He can run through people. Ty [Tyrion Davis-Price] also. He can run through people, like Mike Tyson. He can run routes also. So, it’s something I’m really looking forward to,” Fournette stated.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back has carried the ball 18 times for a total of 126 yards. He has one touchdown and that 46-yard run against the Aggies is the longest of his career.
