LSU Tigers working through dangerous heat levels for fall practice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While most people can hide inside from the heat, at LSU, the Tigers can’t slow down. The football team is pushing through this dangerous heat though.
When college football teams report for fall camp, naturally, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the first practice and so on, but when mid-August arrives, things can become a bit of a grind, especially with that south Louisiana heat. Heat indexes have been in the 100s for practice lately. The LSU Tigers are grinding through it though, and a very important second scrimmage is coming up Saturday, Aug. 17 in Tiger Stadium.
“I don’t know if y’all was out there yesterday, that sun was beamin', man, but that’s what our focus is on this year too. When it gets hard and, ya’ know, it’s hot, everybody gets hot. Ya’ know, we just gotta’ push through, keep everybody up. You see one person down, you go talk to them, pick them up. You know, ‘cause we all in this thing together, so we just gotta’ keep each other up during the hot times, the hard times,” said Patrick Queen, junior linebacker.
“Yeah, definitely, ya’ gotta’ get sleep whenever you can. I think it’s day ten, so it’s definitely getting tough, so you gotta’ push through it, you know, I try to think everyone in the country is practicing. Everyone in this country is tired, so you know, what’s so special about us that we can’t, ya’ know, push through it and, ya’ know, get through it, so we just gotta’ fight and keep getting better,” said Lloyd Cushenberry, junior center.
“Like I was just telling someone when I just walked in here, they were asking about my haircut and I said, ‘Yeah, I got it yesterday, oh wait, Sunday’ because the days are starting to pile up on me,” said Saahdiq Charles, junior offensive lineman.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.