Man arrested after Gonzales police officer dragged by car during chase

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after a Gonzales police officer was injured during a chase, according to a release from the City of Gonzales.
On Monday, Aug. 12 around 8:30 p.m., Gonzales police officers were responding to a report about a large disturbance at the Gonzales Municipal Park.
Officers arrived and saw a crowd of up to 30 males and females “actively engaged in an altercation,” according to the news release. An officer saw a male strike another male in the face and try to flee to his vehicle. The officer started pursuing the male, who was later identified as Abraham Jones, 35, of Convent.
Officials stated Jones got into a blue SUV and began backing out of his parking space. After he ordered Jones to stop, the officer approached the driver’s side door and ordered Jones to exit the vehicle.
Jones looked at the officer and accelerated his vehicle as the officer was opening the door to get Jones out in order to arrest him. The officer was then dragged by the vehicle being driven Jones. The officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
A short time later, Jones was located by St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and arrested on outstanding warrants previously issued for his arrest held by The City of Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday morning, Aug. 13, Gonzales warrants officers took custody of Jones from the St. James Correctional Facility and transported Jones to Ascension Parish Prison.
He has been booked on the following charges: one count of felony resisting an officer by force, one count of felony battery of a police officer, one count of misdemeanor disturbing the peace by violent and tumultuous conduct, and one count of failure to appear bench warrant/traffic offense.
