Man wanted for shooting at Kenner Police officer arrested in Tenn.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 20-year-old man accused of shooting at a Kenner Police officer last week was arrested in Tennessee Sunday (Aug. 11), according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office.
The arrest came after a six-day search for Hassan Norris, who investigators say fled from an attempted traffic stop in Kenner. Norris led police on a chase to Apollo Drive in Metairie, where he jumped out of the vehicle and fired one shot at the officer pursing him, before fleeing on foot into an apartment complex on Riverside Drive, Rivarde said.
The officer was not hurt and did not return fire, according to officials.
Sandra Fugate, Norris’ girlfriend, was arrested the day of the chase, on accusations of helping him evade arrest. While Fugate was being interviewed after reporting that Norris stole her vehicle, investigators said she took photos of case documents from the detectives’ desk. Fugate then sent the photos to Norris, Rivarde said.
Fugate was booked on one count of accessory after the fact to attempted-first degree murder, as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of probation violations.
Rivarde said Norris was picked up by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on a warrant out of Jefferson Parish for one count of attempted first-degree murder. As of Monday evening, Norris was waiting to be extradited back to Louisiana.
