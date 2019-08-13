Mississippi man killed in car crash in St. Tammany Parish

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - A car crash in St. Tammany Parish killed a Mississippi man early Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old Patrick Kevin Catanese of Magnolia, MS
Police say around 3:30 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on US 190 near LA 434 in St. Tammany Parish.
The initial investigation led troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Catanese was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on US 190. For reasons still under investigation, Catanese’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, entered a grass ditch and impacted a concrete drain wall.
After impact, the truck overturned and crashed into a tree. Catanese was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for analysis.
