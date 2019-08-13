Nicondra: Excessive Heat Warning north, Storms south.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a stretch of very hot days with heat advisories in place parts of the north shore went under an excessive heat warning this morning. Temperatures will climb through the afternoon once again into the mid to upper 90s with heat indices near 110 to 118 for locations. Take extra precautions against heat illness drinking plenty of water and tying to stay out of the heat.
High pressure remains in control through tomorrow when a frontal boundary drops south on the east side. Ahead of the front expect higher rain coverage that should help moderate temperatures. Thursday will be a bit less hot, but drier air behind the front could help temps bounce back into the lower 90s for the weekend.
