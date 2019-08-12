One child found, another still missing as police search for man wanted in woman’s murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A child abducted by her father has been found, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say, but a second child is still missing.
Police say 1-year-old Aziyah Sana’a Garner is safe and unharmed after 35-year-old Edward Silk Garner Sr. took the 1-year-old and his 3-year-old daughter, Dior Muhammad, Monday.
Muhammad is still missing and an AMBER Alert is in place. Dior was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Dior stands about 3 feet tall, weighing around 32 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Edward Silk Garner Sr., is wanted in the murder of 28-year-old Aiesha Shantel Summers.
Summers was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Monday in an apartment complex on Perugia Way, which is off of S. Tryon Street just north of Steele Creek Road. CMPD stated that the incident was likely domestic-related.
Police say Garner Sr. took his children from the scene at Perugia Way. He is described as a black male, standing 6′1″ tall, with brown, short cut hair, brown eyes and a beard with goatee.
Garner Sr. has warrants for murder and possession of firearm by felon and is considered armed and dangerous.
He was last seen driving a white 2000 S430 Mercedes with a sunroof with North Carolina plates HCV-1629.
Police say Garner Sr. is believed to be in the company of 18-year-old Edward Silk Garner Jr. Garner Jr is described as a black male, standing 5′8″ with short, brown hair and brown eyes. There is an unknown clothing description.
According to the NC Department of Safety, Garner Jr. was in the car with his father and it is unknown what his role is in the abduction.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.