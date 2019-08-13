Shelby: Spotty Storms and Still Hot

We’ll see little change in the forecast today with temperatures climbing well into the 90s. The heat index readings will peak between 108 and 112 during the afternoon hours. Only a few spotty storms are expected.
Get ready for a change on Wednesday, though! A cold front will sag close to Southeast Louisiana by the afternoon hours. It will likely be quite hot ahead of the storms, but by late afternoon storms should be widespread across the area. There is even a small chance that a few storms could be severe.
Drier air will work into the area by late week. Rain chances will drop off and heat will return.
The tropics are quiet, and no development is expected this week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.