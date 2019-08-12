There’s Odell, Jarvis ... and plenty of other good ‘catches’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neither Jarvis Landry nor Odell Beckham, Jr. played in the Browns’ preseason opener last Thursday, and Landry isn’t sure if he’ll play Saturday in Indianapolis.
But their limited activity in practice, and absence in at least some of the preseason games, is giving other receivers a golden opportunity to show their stuff.
Rashard Higgins, who certainly has solidified his standing as the third wide receiver in this offense, was the leading receiver in the win over the Redskins, with 5 catches for 98 yards, and the game’s first touchdown on the opening drive.
D.J. Montgomery had 2 receptions for 47 yards, and Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, the feel-good story of this training camp, had two catches as well, and one electrifying 86-yard punt return to the house that brought the entire team into the end zone to celebrate, and blew up Twitter around the NFL.
Landry and the other longtime veterans have taken notice.
