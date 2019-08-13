West Baton Rouge animal shelter says it’s full, is calling for people to adopt

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Rouge Parish Shelter and Animal Control is asking people to adopt since its shelter is “full full full.”
The shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 13 asking people to foster or adopt. The shelter says it is currently short-staffed, but will try to reply to people interested in getting an animal as quickly as possible.
The shelter also says it’s in need of volunteers to walk dogs and clean kennels. Volunteers can help Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m., or by appointment.
Anyone available to foster an animal should email animal.control@wbrcouncil.org. For those interested in adopting, click here to fill out an application.
