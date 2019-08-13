West Baton Rouge animal shelter says it’s full, is calling for people to adopt

West Baton Rouge animal shelter says it’s full, is calling for people to adopt
The West Baton Rouge animal shelter is in need of people to foster and adopt animals. (Source: pexels.com)
By Rachael Thomas | August 13, 2019 at 5:35 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 6:15 PM

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Rouge Parish Shelter and Animal Control is asking people to adopt since its shelter is “full full full.”

All paws on deck! We are steadily receiving animals and our kennels are full full full 🐾 If you are interested in...

Posted by West Baton Rouge Parish Shelter and Animal Control on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

The shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 13 asking people to foster or adopt. The shelter says it is currently short-staffed, but will try to reply to people interested in getting an animal as quickly as possible.

The shelter also says it’s in need of volunteers to walk dogs and clean kennels. Volunteers can help Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m., or by appointment.

Anyone available to foster an animal should email animal.control@wbrcouncil.org. For those interested in adopting, click here to fill out an application.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.