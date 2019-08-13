Zurik: State Senator Wesley Bishop under federal investigation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State Senator Wesley Bishop, who announced Aug. 3 he will not seek re-election, is the subject of a federal public corruption investigation, two sources with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to FOX 8′s Lee Zurik.
Bishop is the Associate Vice-Chancellor at Southern University New Orleans. A FOX 8 Investigation ‘Unexcused Absence’ uncovered how Bishop used sick leave at SUNO while performing his legislative duties as state senator in Baton Rouge.
Our investigation found Bishop used 122 sick days at SUNO, while he worked in Baton Rouge, adding to nearly $40,000 of money he may have improperly received.
Following the FOX 8 Investigation, Bishop cut taxpayers a $20,000 check to SUNO.
Sources tell FOX 8 the federal case involves the findings uncovered by FOX 8 but also involve a grant. The sources did not have additional details about the grant.
Bishop was first elected to the Louisiana State Senate in October 2015 and was elected in the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2011.
Political experts said Bishop would have easily won another term, but instead his political career has been put on hold.
