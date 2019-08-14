Arrest made in shooting of autistic man in St. John Parish

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) -A Reserve man is behind bars for the shooting of an autistic man earlier this week.
Deputies arrested Maurice Emanuel Hodges, 36, for the shooting of Aurelius Burfict, 57.
On Monday, August 12,, about 1 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of East 21st Street in Reserve for the report of a man that was shot. Upon arrival, deputies
located Burfict with gunshot wounds to his body. Mr. Burfict, who is autistic, told officers he was walking down the street when a vehicle drove up from behind him, and a male subject shot
him. The vehicle then fled the area to Highway 44.
The victim was able to make his way to a nearby residence to seek help. Emergency medical services arrived on scene and transported the victim to a hospital where he is in stable condition.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives developed Hodges as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Hodges was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal
Task Force and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at an apartment complex in Lake Charles. He will be transported to the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in LaPlace.
A motive is unknown at this time.
Hodges has been arrested 20 times in St. John Parish since 2001.
