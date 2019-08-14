Former NOPD cop in federal custody for failing to register as sex offender

Stanley Burkhardt was arrested by Louisiana State Police in June after he failed to register as a sex offender in Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The former head of the New Orleans police pedophile unit is now in federal custody in North Carolina.

Last month, Louisiana State Police arrested Stanley Burkardt for failing to register as a sex offender.

A state police investigation uncovered Burkhardt commenting on pictures of young boys on the photo sharing website Flickr.

Investigators also found over 100 pictures of boys on his favorites list, under an e-mail account and user name he did not register with authorities, which is required as part of his sex offender status.

Because of that, federal authorities issued a warrant for his arrest in North Carolina for violating the conditions of his release. He was certified as a sexually dangerous person there in 2011, but was later released.

According to online federal records, Burkhardt is now at a medium security federal facility in Butner, N.C.

