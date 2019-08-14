Homeowners challenge property assessments

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dozens of homeowners waited hours to file an appeal with the Assessor’s Office at a satellite location near Lakeview.
The Lakeview Christian Center off of Fleur de Lis was set up to take in homeowners who have questions about their assessed property value.
Several showed up to challenge the value the Assessor placed on their homes in hopes of decreasing their tax burden.
Many say their home values increase far more than expected, including Bill Elliott, whose home value nearly doubled according to the assessor.
“We can understand if it went up 15-percent over four years which is probably what the property may have appreciated but we can’t understand 98-percent,” Elliott said.
Elliot said a comparable home in the neighborhood recently sold for 70-percent of the value the assessor estimated it at and now he’s hoping he can get his value dropped.
Another homeowner, Kenneth Orie, said the tax burden he faces with the new assessment could drive him out of town.
He said there is no way he could sell his home for the price the assessor claimed it’s worth.
“Absolutely not, absolutely, not, if the assessor is going to find a buyer who would give me that money I would sell it without a blink of an eye,” Orie said.
The Assessor’s office said homeowners can file appeals at nolaassessor.com until August 22nd at 4 p.m.
