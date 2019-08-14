NOBLE wraps up annual conference with memorial march and prayer service

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - African-American law enforcement officials from the United States and different parts of the world gathered in New Orleans Wednesday for a memorial march through Central City.
Members of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives came from all over the country and even from different parts of the world to take part in this year’s conference and wrapped up the last day with a memorial march to remember their fallen officers.
The six-day conference consisted of workshops, seminars and guest speakers from the federal, state, local and private law enforcement sector all focused on creating a safer world through better policing practices.
The 500 uniformed officers, including many with Louisiana agencies and NOPD, marched from the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Loyola Avenue to New Hope Baptist Church on Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way, named after the retired officer who went on to become a pastor and civil rights leader.
The officers came together for a special service to honor the badge and take part in worship.
“There’s conferences about community engagement, community interaction, professional development, 21st century policing, so it’s been a myriad of experiences and engagement by the officers,” says Simon Hargrove of the NOBLE New Orleans Chapter.
Wednesday is the final day of the 43rd conference which will officially end with an annual banquet at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
