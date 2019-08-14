NOPD investigates kidnapping in St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A woman was kidnapped from the St. Roch neighborhood early Wednesday morning and forced to withdraw money from an ATM, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
It happened in the 1800 block of Marigny Street.
“We don’t typically have anything like that around here, but I’m really concerned now especially because we have a lot of young single women in this block,” said resident Cheryl Slack.
Police say when a 31-year-old woman returned home from work, someone from struck her as she got out of her vehicle.
Police say a man forced the woman back into her own vehicle and then drove to an ATM where he made her withdraw money.
People who have lived in the neighborhood for decades say they’ve had problems, but nothing like this.
“Everybody that you see walking, they are not just sight-seeing at night. They would have to be out here for a reason,” says Cecial Kaigler.
“We have a few rentals, but other than that, everybody here are homeowners. We are neighborly people and we don’t have many problems around here until now,” says Slack.
Investigators say the man let the woman out of the vehicle at another location and then drove away in the woman’s vehicle.
“I’m just lost for words now. I don’t know what to think now. I’m just worried now,” says Slack.
Police are investigating. No one has been arrested.
