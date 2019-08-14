NOPD: Woman kidnapped at house, robbed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 31-year-old woman was kidnapped when she arrived home Wednesday morning at her St. Roch area home, according to a report from the New Orleans Police Department.
The woman was attacked while trying to get out of her vehicle in the 1800 blk. of Marigny St. around 1:53 a.m.
The alleged kidnapper forced the victim back into her vehicle, drove to an ATM and made her take out money. The man then drove the victim to another location and but her out of the vehicle and drove away.
If you have any information about this kidnapping, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
