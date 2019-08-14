Severe storms possible Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Another very hot day is likely and then it will turn stormy. Some areas could reach the middle 90s with the heat index close to 108 degrees. By mid-afternoon at the latest, storms will be bubbling across the area as a weak cold front sags into the region. The combination of high heat and moisture will mean some storms are not only strong but possibly produce heavy rain that may cause some street flooding in spots.
Drier but not cooler air will build into the region on Thursday and Friday dramatically lowering rain chances. Spotty storms will return by the weekend.
Early next week could be fairly stormy at times. The area of hot high pressure that has been over the area will move back out west. This will mean highs closer to 90 with a decent chance of getting rain each day.
