Shelby: Heavy Rain & Storms Likely Today

We’ll see another hot day ahead of storms this afternoon. Highs will likely reach the low to mid 90s across most of the area around lunch time or early in the afternoon.
By mid-afternoon at the latest, widespread storms will bubble up across the area as a weak cold front sags into the region. The combination of high heat and moisture will mean some storms could be strong. They could also produce heavy rain leading to street flooding in spots.
For the rest of the week and into the weekend, we’ll see spotty storms with highs in the low to mid 90s.
The tropics are still quiet with no development expected in the next 5 days.
