15 teenagers arrested in connection with Juice Fest shooting

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - More than a dozen teenagers between 13-15 years old were arrested by Houma police after a July fight at the end of Juice Fest.
After reviewing numerous hours of surveillance footage, Houma Police identified several juveniles who were involved in a fight that left to a 15-year-old being shot in the back.
On Monday (Aug. 14), during the early morning hours, Houma Police detectives conducted a roundup, as well as executed multiple search warrants and arrested 15 juveniles on charges relative to rioting, weapons charges and drug offenses.
Houma Police recovered several semi-automatic pistols as well as marijuana during the operation. The investigation into identifying the shooter is ongoing, police said.
Houma Police responded to the July 28 shooting in the downtown area near Good Street and Main Street. During the investigation, it was learned that a fight broke out between several teenagers.
As the fight took place, someone pulled out a weapon firing a shot into the crowd, which struck a 15-year-old in the back. As a result of the shooting the 15-year-old was transported to a medical facility to be treated for his injuries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
