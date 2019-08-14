Two men robbed by gunman on SUNO campus, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were the victims of an aggravated burglary in the housing area of Southern University at New Orleans campus.
An initial police report said victims heard a knock on the door in the 7000 blk. of Press Dr. around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 14).
One of the victims went to the door and was hit in the head by someone with a gun. The victims told New Orleans police there were at least six people present during the attack.
At least one person entered the apartment and ransacked it leave with some of the victims’ belongings. The person then fled.
The school has not commented on the alleged crime.
If you have any information about this burglary, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
