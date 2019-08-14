Two people injured in Morrison Rd. shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting overnight in New Orleans East.
The shooting was reported just after midnight.
According to NOPD, officers were contacted by a local hospital after two victims arrived by private conveyance suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Through the investigation, it was determined that the shooting occurred in the 6300 block of Morrison Road.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
