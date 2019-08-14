Woman missing from Houma area for 5 weeks

HOUMA (WVUE) - Houma police need help finding a 39-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month.
Maggie Neil was reported missing to investigators on Aug. 12. She was last seen leaving a residence on the early evening hours of July 7, police said.
Persons with information can contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.
Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest
